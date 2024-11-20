MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 255,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $182.23 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

