MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.75% of MP Materials worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,216,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $278,068.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,398,884.30. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $5,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,221,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191,767.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

