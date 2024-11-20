Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.