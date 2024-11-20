Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Buys 16,500 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation purchased 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$45,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,227.30.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation purchased 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$226,297.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,675.20.
- On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
