Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,614,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,223,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Prologis by 267.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 326.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,774,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Prologis by 137.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 272,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,064. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

