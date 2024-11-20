Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 386.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 353,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

