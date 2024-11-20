Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,523 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 2,872,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,368,684. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

