Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.88. 191,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

