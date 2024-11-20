Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. 1,347,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

