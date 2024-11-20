Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $215.96. 218,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,672. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.11 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

