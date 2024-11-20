Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.98 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $18.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.21. 619,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $875.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

