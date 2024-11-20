Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 189,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.