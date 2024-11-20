Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 17,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Moon River Moly Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.60.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.