Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 17,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Moon River Moly Trading Up 10.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.60.
Moon River Moly Company Profile
Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moon River Moly
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.