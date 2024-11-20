Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 1675232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

