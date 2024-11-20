MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2,791.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

MSTR stock traded up $46.16 on Wednesday, hitting $476.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,396,322. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.49 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $488.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 79.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. This trade represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $30,569,577. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

