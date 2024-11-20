MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.42 and last traded at $155.55. Approximately 63,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 141,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.44.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

