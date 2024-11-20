MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $14.77. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 15,375 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
