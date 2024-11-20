MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.40. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1,084 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.
About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.