Michael Omeros Sells 200,000 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Omeros sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.45), for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($490,196.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

