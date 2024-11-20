Michael Omeros Sells 200,000 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Michael Omeros sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.45), for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($490,196.08).
Aussie Broadband Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.
Aussie Broadband Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is 40.00%.
Aussie Broadband Company Profile
Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aussie Broadband
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.