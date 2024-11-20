Michael Konnert Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Stock

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Konnert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,137.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

VZLA opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

