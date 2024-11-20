Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) versus Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head to Head Survey

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -155.67% -117.82% Merit Medical Systems 9.05% 15.61% 8.38%

Risk and Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 2 9 1 2.92

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $103.36, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Merit Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 6.97 -$9.95 million ($1,372.00) 0.00 Merit Medical Systems $1.26 billion 4.85 $94.41 million $2.04 51.33

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

