Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

MRCY opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $44.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

