Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.76 and last traded at $95.76. 1,641,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,878,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 519,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,947,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

