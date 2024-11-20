Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,692.64. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,795,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

