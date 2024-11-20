Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,692.64. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,795,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
