Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,235 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.