Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

