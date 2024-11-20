Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

