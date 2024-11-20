Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$3.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE:MDP traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.15. 17,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,575. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

