Marco Albanesi Purchases 200 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Albanesi acquired 200 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$13,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,228.40. This trade represents a 625.00 % increase in their position.
Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.5 %
Stella-Jones stock opened at C$70.23 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.
Stella-Jones Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
