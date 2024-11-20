Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $140.98 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.