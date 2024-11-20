Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 2.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,195,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,881,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 419,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 212,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 209,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

