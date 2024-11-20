MAI Capital Management Sells 6,810 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 510,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 185,981 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

