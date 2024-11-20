MAI Capital Management Sells 67,310 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,310 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,035,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 390,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

