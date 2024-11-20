MAI Capital Management Sells 164 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 13.6% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $662.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $878.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $648.00 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.