MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,104,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $104.87 and a 12-month high of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

