Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Magnite worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $11,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 578,678 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 921,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 531,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $6,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,011.96. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,814. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

