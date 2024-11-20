Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $536.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.