Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 858,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 478,996 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 21.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

