Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 256183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $2,053,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 314,275.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 196.9% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

