LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.13 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

