LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 477.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $22.23.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.25 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

