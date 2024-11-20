LMR Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after buying an additional 548,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,560,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 1,789.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,824 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

