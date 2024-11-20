LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LENZ opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LENZ. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.