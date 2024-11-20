Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Trimmed by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LEN opened at $168.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

