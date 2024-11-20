Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 14,563,106 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 14,563,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,085,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,094.87. This represents a 223.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lazydays Stock Down 20.3 %

GORV opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lazydays

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.