Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KURA. Lifesci Capital upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $215,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

