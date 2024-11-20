Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 664 Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned about 1.79% of Global X Hydrogen ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDR opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.