Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

