Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.