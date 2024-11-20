Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 386,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

